Order of STJ

Diana Brown, left, attorney Hank Smock, Alphonso La Borde Jr., Yvonne Thraen, Ian E. Williams, Sr., Aniecia Williams and Gerilyn Rey display a $33,000 check that the Order of St. John recently presented to Lutheran Social Services of the V.I.

 Photo by LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF THE V.I.

The Order of St. John of Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller Commandery of the West Indies recently presented a $33,000 check to Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands to support two of its programs, Yellow Cedar Residence and Ebenezer Gardens. Most of the funding presented came from a fundraiser that the Order of St. John hosted on St. Thomas.

Yellow Cedar Residence is a residential group home located on St. Thomas that houses adults with developmental and physical disabilities. Ebenezer Gardens, also located on St. Thomas, is a 42-apartment complex for low-income seniors.