The Order of St. John of Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller Commandery of the West Indies recently presented a $33,000 check to Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands to support two of its programs, Yellow Cedar Residence and Ebenezer Gardens. Most of the funding presented came from a fundraiser that the Order of St. John hosted on St. Thomas.
Yellow Cedar Residence is a residential group home located on St. Thomas that houses adults with developmental and physical disabilities. Ebenezer Gardens, also located on St. Thomas, is a 42-apartment complex for low-income seniors.
The Order of St. John has a rich history of supporting vulnerable communities and serves in more than a dozen countries around the world. Its mission is based on sickness and injury prevention and prioritizing the overall health and safety of those in need. It has provided support to various nonprofit organizations, institutions, and individuals in need in the Virgin Islands, including Frederiksted Health Clinic.
“The Order of St. John really believes in the work that Lutheran Social Services does for the community and have for years. We could not be more honored to be of service and to present this check to cover the needs of those at Yellow Cedar and Ebenezer Gardens,” said attorney Hank Smock, chair of fundraising for the Order of St. John.
Both Yellow Cedar Director Aniecia Williams and Ebenezer Gardens Project Manager Ian Williams Sr. voiced their appreciation for the Order of St. John thinking about those at Yellow Cedar and Ebenezer Gardens.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Order of St. John for hosting such a wonderful fundraiser and to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and former Gov. John de Jongh Jr., and his wife, Cecile, for their kind efforts to make the fundraiser a success,” said Junia John-Straker, CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the V.I.