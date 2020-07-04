The “Akeidat Yitzkhak” (the Binding of Isaac) resolved itself with proof of Abraham’s fear, faith, and obedience plus with realization that God, who is all about salvation, is always right around us (perhaps right behind us) ready to provide what is needed.
In this COVID-19 pandemic, we see, that just as our beneficent Creator God was unfolding the Divine will as Abraham’s test (see Genesis 22:1), the Almighty has been leading us to a better place to live in. While many complain about what is missing in terms of old-time leisure time and indulgence, I marvel at how much more time and energy I now have at home — to organize, learn and execute and to identify, reconnect and nurture. I have time to re-examine old premises and reach new, better and more relevant conclusions, hopefully discovering how to make the world a “better place to live in.”