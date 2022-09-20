Thriving Charity Advocates, LLC., an Economic Development Commission beneficiary on St. Thomas, recently donated $30,000.00 to Partners for Strings Virgin Islands Youth Orchestra.
The orchestra provides a free after-school music program for ages six to 17. The program is active only on St. Thomas, but plans to expand to St. Croix.
Thriving Charity Advocates is led by award-winning music producers Wesley Campbell and David Wagner. The organization impacts the forgotten, marginalized and poor by connecting artists, tours and live events with humanitarian organizations that raise the funds necessary to change lives in a tangible way.
Lauryl Knowles, office manager for the organization, read a letter from the group’s president, Wesley Campbell.
“Having spent my entire career working in the music industry, I understand the value of the next generation of musicians and supporting their creativity,” the letter said. “When we learned of the opportunities that Partners for Strings provides to children here in the St. Thomas area, we knew that we had to be a part of supporting their efforts.. We look forward to continuing to hear of the impact this organization has on children here on the island.”
The weekly orchestra sessions are held Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at G-Clef Music Academy in Mandela Circle. Participating youth learn how to play the violin, cello, flute, saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, steel pan, drums, and other percussion instruments.