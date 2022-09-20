Partners for Strings

Members of the Partners for Strings Youth Orchestra send out heart hand signals thanking Thriving Charity Advocates for its donation.

 Photo by PARTNERS FOR STRINGS

Thriving Charity Advocates, LLC., an Economic Development Commission beneficiary on St. Thomas, recently donated $30,000.00 to Partners for Strings Virgin Islands Youth Orchestra.

The orchestra provides a free after-school music program for ages six to 17. The program is active only on St. Thomas, but plans to expand to St. Croix.