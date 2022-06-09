Kenisha Small, Love City Strong Go Team leader, noticed a troubling trend during her regular visits to senior citizens’ homes during the pandemic. Fear of the COVID-19 virus and fewer visits from family members compounded into seniors becoming homebound and needing more care than the nonprofit was able to provide.
“When we noticed seniors who used to be out and about were no longer leaving their homes, that pushed us into the field a little more,” said Small. “During those visits, we started picking up on seniors who could use additional assistance in terms of meals, or who just need somebody to be around more often. Some were also in need of medical attention. A good amount of our vulnerable seniors live alone.”
Small reached out to the office of Sen. Janelle Sarauw, whose chief of staff introduced Small to Nichole Richardson, Tropical Health LLC Chief Executive Officer. Tropical Health is a locally owned health and hospice service company.
“We realized the drive Nichole had was exactly what we needed for St. John, because many of our seniors need advocates,” said Small. “I saw a diamond in the rough.”
The introduction soon led to a pilot program in which seniors are provided access to sitter, concierge, and hospice services offered by Tropical Health.
The sitter and concierge services are provided by an experienced homemaker/aide who assists with light housekeeping, cooking, and companion care. They can also play games, read, or simply be there as an added layer of support for assistance around the home, said Richardson.
Neither of these services are covered by Medicare, but the hospice service, provided by an experienced team of clinical professionals, does qualify for Medicare coverage.
“We are working on figuring out what we can do to access some funding to expand the availability of these services in a way that’s sustainable both for Tropical Health as a Virgin Islander-owned business, and the seniors’ families based on their ability to pay,” said Meaghan Enright, Love City Strong executive director. “About 60 percent of those who’ve been assessed through our pilot program qualify for hospice.”
The issues faced by St. John seniors are not unique among their demographic, continued Enright, but they are compounded by a lack of resources on the island.
“We have seniors not wanting to go out in public which leads to delays of regular preventative care over the last two years, allowing more things to go untreated,” said Enright. “So something that may have been an easy fix early on has grown into something that’s harder to deal with. There’s also less accessibility to friends and family, who may not have as good of a grasp on the health of their senior family members as they would have before the pandemic.”
Small said the seniors have responded favorably to home visits from the Tropical Health team, and the Love City Strong Go Team leader’s relief at having a trusted partner is palpable.
“The feedback I’ve gotten from the seniors is that they absolutely love their caregiver and they’re starting to open up a whole lot more, which is good because some of these seniors don’t have anybody to talk to at all,” said Small.
The quick acceptance of Tropical Health caregivers is due in large part to the groundwork Small has laid with island seniors, added Enright.
“Kenisha and the Go Team have worked really, really hard over the last few years to build up a sense of trust, not just with seniors but with the community as a whole,” said Enright. “It’s been nice to see that that trust, to a certain extent, is transferable when they start to see the same results from a new team we’ve decided to partner with. The relationship has gotten stronger so quickly because it’s so clear the Tropical Health team is here to serve.”
Knowing the seniors are in good hands will allow Small and the Go Team to pivot back to its core mission, which is centered on disaster preparedness.
Love City Strong was founded in the wake of 2017s Hurricane Irma, borne out of a group of residents who took up the task of triaging the greatest needs at that time, including evacuation and supply chain logistics.
“This has been a very good example of how we connected with a local business and now they’ve been able to enter a market they haven’t entered before but were interested in, and we are able to retask our team to focus on more of a preparedness conversation,” said Enright. “It’s nice to have a win for the community. Everybody’s had a tough few years, so to see demonstrable differences in living situations for the seniors is great.”
Tropical Health is looking to add staff members to assist with the pilot project including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, chaplains, and certified nursing assistants. Applicants must have a valid professional license and be current on all certifications.
Sitters and concierges are required to have a high school diploma and prior experience in sitting services.
“We are excited to partner with Love City Strong on a joint venture to serve the residents of St. John through several community-based programs,” said Richardson. “Although the project is in its infancy stages, we are encouraged by the progress we have made thus far and look forward to working with Meaghan, Kenisha, and the Love City Strong team for years to come.”
Donations to support the cost of sitter and concierge services not covered by Medicare can be made at https://www.lovecitystrongvi.org/donate/.
To apply to work with Tropical Health, visit https://tropicalhealthllc.bamboohr.com/jobs/.