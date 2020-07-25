At a time when so many of us in the English-speaking, COVID-19-stricken world are also mourning the recent deaths of heroes of the Civil Rights Movement, Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. Dr. C.T Vivian, both of whom were leaders, through it all, of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, I commend the consolation in Paul’s letter to the church under persecution in Rome.
First, in Romans 8: 28, Paul tells the Christians who are faithful in behavior as well as belief: “We know that all things work together for good, for those who love God, and who are called according to his purpose.”