Natasha Ruscheinski, founder of PAW BVI (Promoting Animal Welfare), is the BVI’s latest recipient of the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year 2022 Honors List for her contributions to animal welfare.
The Queen’s New Year Honors are awarded to individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements. British Empire Medals are awarded for a “hands-on” service to the local community.
Upon her arrival in the British Virgin Islands in 2011, Ruscheinski saw a major need to provide free spaying-neutering services to address the issue of the many homeless dogs and cats in the territory. In 2014, she established PAW BVI, a registered nonprofit that is 100 percent reliant on fundraising. With the support of unpaid volunteers and the veterinarian team at Canines, Cats and Critters, she created a free spay and neuter program for those unable to pay veterinary fees with the intention of reducing the number of unwanted litters being born and, ultimately, reducing the number of animals vulnerable to abuse, poisoning and starvation.
With costs exceeding $12,000 per month for PAW surgeries, health checks and emergency assistance, Ruscheinski inspires her team of volunteers to help fundraise, raise awareness and to encourage the community to foster animals in their homes with the aim of socializing them for future adoptions. To date, PAW BVI has sponsored and organized the spaying and neutering of more than 3,000 dogs and cats.
Ruscheinski has also created relationships with a network of “no kill” animal rescues, primarily in the United States, and PAW has sent 1,383 dogs and cats to these facilities to date through the “PAWS in the Air” program.
In 2020, a new rehabilitation center, known as the “PAW Barn,” was opened to assist with recovery and rehabilitation for foster animals needing specialist care.
“I am humbled by this award but it is not mine alone. There have been numerous special people who have supported PAW on our mission and I would like to thank each person who has helped over the years,” Ruscheinski said. “Animal welfare is not just about the animals, it has a far-reaching impact on the community as a whole and we have seen the positive effects on the families we have worked with. Spaying and neutering remains the most effective way of humanely controlling the animal population.”
In addition to Ruscheinski, Royal Virgin Islands Police Detective Inspector Peter Reeve was honored by the queen in this year’s honors list.