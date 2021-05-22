Christianity fundamentally involves a celebration of Easter, and the concept that, in every benign (on balance) aspect of life, there is Divine creation, Divine sustenance, and especially, Divine regeneration.
The God of Creation makes us, sustains us, and saves us — all three. Or viewed through the prism of our own recent human experience, we know that by God’s grace, “we shall overcome,” just as Jesus did and always does in the Easter experience.
And so at the conclusion of the Ascension experience, we are obligated to commit ourselves to the precepts of righteousness literally and figuratively, to (a) feeding hunger, (b) quenching thirst, (c) welcoming strangers, (d) giving clothing and shelter, (e) attending to the infirm, and (f) befriending all in need of human and humane outreach.
Finally, in Pentecost — the 50th day of Eastertide — we find Divine agency: historical (or some would say “hysterical”) experience of how God came among us and can be with us as a church — whether for ourselves, or righteously attending to others.
On that day, faith-filled masses from around the world were gathered in Jerusalem, in observance of Shavuot, a sacred festival, 50 days after the second day of Passover. In this case, they were commemorating the Divine gift of the Law for ordering society and thereby enabling us to survive in the “wilderness,” which is to say in pre-Creational, disordered chaos.
Christian practice is to consider Pentecost the “birthday” of the Church, lifting up one another in love in all-embracing, unconditional, compassionate love, which rejoices in difference as to vain, externalities and only seeks like-mindedness in pursuit of righteousness.
Moreover, the mighty winds of Pentecost are associated with the third aspect of the Christians’ Triune God with “means,” with “breath,” and with enthusiasm (“God within”), enabling and rejoicing. But also holding us dear, like a “holy comforter” peaceably, with no barriers of language, of exclusivity or exclusion. And of course, all of these factors enable us to make our way through any and all the turmoil of life.
Happy Pentecost, one and all and welcome, Holy Spirit.
– The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served as priest in charge at three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.