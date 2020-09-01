Dr. Dion E. Phillips, retired professor of sociology, has been conferred with the title of Full Professor Emeritus by the University of the Virgin Islands, honoring his 34 years of service. The appointment, which took effect on August 14, was confirmed by the UVI Board of Trustees at its June 27 meeting.
Phillips thanked the university for the citation. “I would be remiss if I did not thank my colleagues, staff and family whose association and support inspired me along the way,” he said.
Originally from Barbados, Dr. Phillips completed his associate degree in business administration from Caribbean Union College in Trinidad and Tobago (now the University of the Southern Caribbean) in 1970. He then transferred to Michigan, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Andrews University. He earned his master’s and PhD degrees in sociology from Howard University and began teaching as an assistant professor there in 1982. Dr. Phillips attained the rank of full professor at the University of the Virgin Islands in 1993.
While at UVI, Dr. Phillips served two stints as the chairman of the social sciences department, as well as the acting dean for the college of liberal arts and social sciences. He has been recognized regionally and internationally as a scholar and an author. He has published a book on the military in the Caribbean, 10 book chapters and several articles in the peer-reviewed journals in his field. Phillips has also served as a consultant on security to the Government of Canada and the USA Southern Command.
Since his retirement, Phillips has authored another book, “Musings of a Caribbean Professor,” a compilation of more than 50 newspaper articles that were published during his time at UVI, many of which were published in The Virgin Islands Daily News.
The Professor Emeritus status is earned and conferred after retirement from professional life. It permits the recipient to have an honorary title at the rank of the last office held. They are also eligible to the use the title for as long as they remain in active association with the university.