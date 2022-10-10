This month, the Positive Youth Development organization is introducing the 21st Century Community Learning Center program, which will be open to students in the St. Thomas-St. John district.
Positive Youth Development has worked in the community for years. It began partnering with churches and other organizations to teach sex education and healthy lifestyles under a Sexual Risk Avoidance education grant. During the pandemic, it offered students a virtual youth development program. Today, Positive Youth Development will open an in-person program that provides academic tutoring, a drumline program, STEAM education, parent workshops and mentoring.
Assistant Director of Youth Programming Ajayi Pickering-Haynes told the Daily News that one of the program’s hopes is to “address the learning loss brought on by COVID.” The program will provide youth with “leadership opportunities and service-learning opportunities to stimulate their development.” This will be done through various partnerships, including one with the V.I. Council on the Arts, an agency that provides culturally enriching and artistic opportunities for artists in the territory.
“What we envision with this partnership with V.I. Council on the Arts is they will be bringing in different artists to provide art education to the youth,” said Pickering-Haynes, who is also the program’s director. “We’ll be bringing in photographers, videographers, painters, music artists, different artists in the territory who are local talent and will be providing art education and using that as a way to supplement and improve academic outcomes and personal development outcomes.”
The 21st Century Community Learning Center program is funded and monitored by the V.I. of Education Department and will be evaluated to ensure that the operation achieves measurable outcomes. Evaluating the program will be Gritell Martinez, who has more than 30 years of program evaluation experience.
The parent company of the Positive Youth Development V.I. program is Unique Xpression Ministries Inc., whose executive director is Pastor Sharon Amey. Its staff also includes program manager Caroline Pickering, who has more than 30 years of experience in education. She formerly worked at Addelita Cancryn Junior High School for 10 years.
Pickering-Haynes is a graduate student at the John Hopkins School of Public Health. His graduate studies are on adolescent health and health equity. In a few weeks, he will be going to the Society of Public Health Conference in D.C. to present the organization’s work in the territory.
“We realize that right now schools are heavily overburdened; there’s only so much that they can do to assist our youth in their development,” said Pickering-Haynes. “Our organization recognizes that in our community, we all have civic responsibilities to ensure that our youth are growing, developing and that we’re raising the future leaders of our territory. Our hope with this program (in addition to achieving all those great measurable outcomes) is to bring back the village. To bring back the entire community, to rally the entire community behind the youth.”
The program is open to all students in the St. Thomas-St. John district in grades six through 12. It takes place from Monday through Thursday at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School. To apply, visit positiveyouthdevelopmentvi.org. There, you can download an application and email it to positiveyouthdevelopment.vi@gmail.com. A parent’s or guardian’s signature is required to apply.