This month, the Positive Youth Development organization is introducing the 21st Century Community Learning Center program, which will be open to students in the St. Thomas-St. John district.

Positive Youth Development has worked in the community for years. It began partnering with churches and other organizations to teach sex education and healthy lifestyles under a Sexual Risk Avoidance education grant. During the pandemic, it offered students a virtual youth development program. Today, Positive Youth Development will open an in-person program that provides academic tutoring, a drumline program, STEAM education, parent workshops and mentoring.