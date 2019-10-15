Project Promise on St. Croix launched their annual Ticket to Ride program last week, giving fifth-graders in the public school system a chance to visit the Buck Island Reef National Monument.
The program is sponsored through a grant from the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service that is expanding its programs by providing efficient transportation support for thousands of students to visit U.S. national parks. Project Promise has again received a grant to conduct its 2019-2020 program.
