ticket to ride

Lew Muckle Elementary School students get ready to head to the Buck Island Reef National Park as a result of the Project Promise’s Ticket to Ride program. Project Promise is a St. Croix nonprofit.

 Photo by PROJECT PROMISE

Project Promise on St. Croix launched their annual Ticket to Ride program last week, giving fifth-graders in the public school system a chance to visit the Buck Island Reef National Monument.

The program is sponsored through a grant from the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service that is expanding its programs by providing efficient transportation support for thousands of students to visit U.S. national parks. Project Promise has again received a grant to conduct its 2019-2020 program.