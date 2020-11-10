As part of their community service initiative, Project Promise’s Caterpillar Program participants have completed Heart to Heart International’s COVID-19 Youth Ambassador program.
Based on guidelines from the CDC and the WHO, the COVID-19 Youth Ambassador Program was created for high school students to lead a new generation of health educators. Heart to Heart International’s training program includes in-depth information about COVID-19, such as the disease’s biology, symptoms, risks and prevention, and looked at COVID-19’s mental health considerations and warning signs. At the end of the training, the students participated in a live online workshop in which they received expert assistance creating their own COVID-19 community outreach plan.
Project Promise’s newly certified COVID-19 Youth Ambassadors are now planning the launch of their “Stop the Spread” educational campaign. The group will be using a variety of social media platforms to educate others about how to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
“Despite the fact that they are all at home,” says Resa O’Reilly, Project Promise’s founder and president, “our youth are seeing that they can still have a positive impact on the lives of others and do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
For more information on Heart to Heart International’s ongoing projects and mission, visit hearttoheart.org.