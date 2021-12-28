In keeping with their December theme focused on “world perspective,” the St. Croix nonprofit Project Promise’s flagship Caterpillar Project once again sent some Christmas joy to Africa through its “Toys for Tanzania” initiative as part of its community service outreach.
“This was our sixth year buying toys for children at an orphanage in Tanzania,” said Resa O’Reilly, Project Promise’s founder and executive director. “Thanks to the generosity of two donors, we were able to purchase $450 worth of toys. Each of our students were given a portion of these funds to spend during our group trip to Super Dollar. It was a great lesson in giving as well as smart shopping, math and budgeting.”
The Project Promise students chose everything from sports equipment and small cars and helicopters to jumping ropes, board games, books, art supplies, stuffed animals, and dolls —more than 250 toys in total, the most toys that they’ve ever donated all at one time. The gifts were shipped to an orphanage in Africa.
“While Project Promise’s primary mission is to improve the lives of at-risk youth on St. Croix, our impact goes far beyond the shores of our island. It is important for our students to understand that they’re part of a larger community beyond St. Croix,” O’Reilly said. “We want them to start thinking about themselves as citizens of the world, what their role in the world can be and what impact they can have. Through our community service component, participants learn that they can do good in the world and help others, regardless of their own personal circumstances.”