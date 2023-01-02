Project Promise has successfully completed renovations to its new home in downtown Christiansted, St. Croix, and is ready to open its doors to participants and the public on Jan. 17.

Nine years ago, Project Promise Executive Director and Founder Resa O’Reilly saw a dilapidated building in downtown Christiansted — a building that had sat empty for 30 years — and envisioned that one day, she would be able to turn it into a home for an organization supporting the at-risk youth in the Virgin Islands.