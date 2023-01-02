Project Promise has successfully completed renovations to its new home in downtown Christiansted, St. Croix, and is ready to open its doors to participants and the public on Jan. 17.
Nine years ago, Project Promise Executive Director and Founder Resa O’Reilly saw a dilapidated building in downtown Christiansted — a building that had sat empty for 30 years — and envisioned that one day, she would be able to turn it into a home for an organization supporting the at-risk youth in the Virgin Islands.
With this vision in mind, O’Reilly launched Project Promise, operating out of borrowed space as she built an organization that now runs four on-going programs for area youth and completes numerous community service projects each year. The organization’s fifth program, Empowered Me, is scheduled to begin next month.
Just 21 months ago, O’Reilly received an offer to provide the funding and volunteer labor necessary to start rehabilitating that uninhabitable building. Project Promise had just five weeks to raise $50,000 and get the roof replaced so that the building would be safe for the volunteers to work in. A strong community response to the fundraising campaign allowed them to replace the roof and cover the electrical and other work that the building would require.
The “Raise the Roof” fundraising campaign was the first of three building rehab fundraisers. The second phase of the fundraising campaign paid for the building’s exterior, while phase three enabled the completion of the building’s interior. All in all, more than $300,000 in monetary and in-kind donations were made to complete the building’s rehabilitation, with the Chris “LOOPS” Seikaly Foundation, MCN Build, The Home Depot Foundation, Humanitarian Experience for Youth and Haugland V.I. each donating $25,000 or more toward the building rehab project. Portable water has been installed, so Project Promise can now move into its new home.
Project Promise held a unique virtual “housewarming shower” that provided all the items necessary to turn the house into a home, from furniture to dishes and school supplies.
“We did it.” O’Reilly said in a statement. “This was a true community effort. We got it done with the help of a lot of people, businesses and organizations who saw the value in what we’re doing and wanted to be a part of bringing this vision to fruition.”