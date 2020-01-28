Students from Project Promise’s Caterpillar Project program continued their annual tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a day of service last week. This year, the Caterpillars, along with Project Promise staff, teamed up with local volunteers to replace the roof at Altona Lagoon’s pavilion on the East End of St. Croix. In addition to roof repairs, the group repainted the pavilion and surrounding areas, picked up trash and refilled the sandbox at the playground.
“Community service is part of the commitment our students fulfill on a monthly basis, and it’s important on this day especially, that we support Dr. King’s vision of strengthening communities by revitalizing Altona Lagoon,” said Project Promise founder and president Resa O’Reilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.