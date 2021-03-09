V.I. Police Capt. Sandra Colbourne and Sgt. Milton Petersen Sr. on St. Thomas and Samuel Gittens on St. Croix concluded the Red Ribbon Week essay contest with the delivery of prizes, including a Chrome book and backpack for each winner.
St. Thomas Red Ribbon Contest Winners
• Jehaida Williams, 12th grade, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School
Title of essay: Drug Free
• Waniya Baig, 10th grade, Charlotte Amalie High School
Title of essay: Be a Hero, Be Drug Free
• Sahara Bryan, sixth grade, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School
Title of essay — My Plans for the Future
• Ajahni Rosario, 11th grade, St. Croix Educational Complex
Title of essay: Being Drug Free: The Best Decision
Territory’s Red Ribbon Poster Competition Winner• Conrad Phipps, fourth grade, Ricardo Richards Elementary School
Title of poster: Rise Above Drugs