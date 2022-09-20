Caribbean Magazine Plus and Arawak Media are launching the second annual Short Story Competition, which is open to all persons of the Caribbean and Central American diaspora.
The contest has no age restriction, and it is open to citizens of a Caribbean or Central American country or those who are descended from a Caribbean or Central American country by no more than two generations.
According to a news release, the winners will receive a cash award in U.S. currency, as follows:
- $750 — first-place winner
- $300 – second place winner
- $200 – third place winner.
According to the news release, Nicola Hunte, a lecturer in English at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus in Barbados, is returning as the lead evaluator this year.
Hunte also serves as the editor of POUi, Cave Hill’s journal of creative writing. She is also on the Frank Collymore Literary Endowment committee promoting literary arts in Barbados.
Hunte has published in literary criticism on Caribbean and African- American texts in the Journal of West Indian Literature, and the Shibboleths, an online journal of comparative theory.
According to the statement, Hunte’s work has touched on popular culture specific to Barbadian expression on and offline. Her research focus includes the critical texts of Guyanese writer/theorist Wilson Harris and speculative fiction, particularly from the Caribbean and African cultural diasporas. Hunte’s sitting as the lead evaluator brings the contest the quality and assurance it deserves, the release stated.
The link for submissions to the short story competition went live on Sept. 16, and contestants will have until Jan. 20, 2023, to submit their entries.
