Sing St. John’s St. John Recovery Choir and Ocama! Children’s Select Choir are now open for registration. Recovery Choir classes begin Oct. 11 and Ocama! classes begin Oct. 14. All classes will be held virtually and require an internet connection. To sign up, visit www.singstjohn.com.
Latest News
- Schools get OK to resume sports leagues next month
- Pier project near Limetree delayed after workers fall ill
- Scholarship to carry on Noble Samuel's legacy
- Man charged with rape after fathering children with underage girl
- Green sea turtle dies after shell sliced by speed boat’s propeller
- Man charged with assault, rape
- >Bryan, HUD deputy from V.I. discuss housing
- Fire causes WAPA outage