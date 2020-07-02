In the darkness before dawn on Nov. 23, 1733, two enslaved Africans waited anxiously in Coral Bay for the signal that would mark the beginning of a revolution. The pair’s peers had hidden knives in a wood delivery to Coral Bay’s Fort Fredericksvaern, which they used to kill every soldier but one. The escaped soldier, John Gabriel, managed to alert Danish officials, but his warning came too late.
A cannon blast from the fort jolted through the night air indicating the takeover’s success, and the enslaved duo who’d been standing by took their cue, entering the home of their owner, Pieter Krøyer, who they killed along with his wife. They loaded up on ammunition and gunpowder before moving on to the Van Stell home and killing three members of that family.