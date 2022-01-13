Rhyme & Lime’s monthly poetry night is set for Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Bajo El Sol Art Gallery in Mongoose Junction. To sign up to present at the event, message Rhyme & Lime STJ on Facebook or email rhymeandlime@gmail.com. Presenters can read original poetry or works by other poets. A live video of the event will be streamed on Rhyme & Lime’s Facebook page. Virtual attendance is also available.