Author’s note: With a sense of eager anticipation and expectation, we bring you greetings from the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands on the First Sunday after Pentecost, Trinity Sunday when we celebrate the Godhead as Creator, Redeemer and Sanctifier.
This message comes to you on the last Sunday of my Episcopacy. In accordance with the polity of the Episcopal Church, on Tuesday, the Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands. will become a retired Bishop of the Episcopal Church. It is ironic that the end of my service as your spiritual leader comes at such a time when the Word of God chosen for the Church speaks to the calling of human beings for service. This indicates that one’s service for the honor and Glory of God, never ends. So now, we greet all our virtual listeners, viewers and readers, including all the people of the Diocese in which I served.
“Woe is me! I am a man of unclean lips, and live among a people of unclean lips; yet my eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts!” THE Angel touched my mouth and said, your guilt has departed and your sin is blotted out.” Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I; send me!”
— Isaiah 6:5-8.
As we journey through COVID-19, we are seeing more and more signs of a return to the new normal. There are objections to wearing masks to protect ourselves and others. Many are claiming their First Amendment Rights or their Geneva Convention Human Rights. A time is fast approaching when we will not know the difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. God forbid that we should have a serious recurrence of COVID-19 in these small Caribbean communities. Our populations cannot take mass dying of our people. Knowing that the less fortunate and those with underlying conditions may be the most vulnerable and susceptible to an epidemic, should make us more conscious of our need to care for ourselves and others.
We are fast approaching a time, and perhaps we are already there, when the old adage seems applicable: “Each man to his own order or each person for him or herself and God for us all.” Here is where we must hear the word of the Lord for such a time as ours. The prophet Isaiah proclaimed that he was living among a people who were not listening to or speaking the truth. He himself was being influenced by what seemed popular at the time. But deep within, there was a yearning for something better, or simply to have a better understanding of the circumstances around him. While that thought is not a direct quote from his lips, by the testimony of his own lips we can conclude that there was that yearning within for a better understanding of the times!
If we recall Saul’s persecution of the Early Church, it was while he was on one of those hateful missions that his heart was “strangely warmed” and after a series of events, he was cleansed from his secret faults and sent to be a missionary to the Gentiles, who were considered the least fortunate. The same can be said for the prophet Isaiah. He had a vision that changed his life forever. Without much preparation, or so we thought, something happened, and he was no longer the same. Seemingly, without formal approval and training by the authorities, God called him and commissioned him to proclaim the good news of God’s salvation among the same people he described as people of unclean lips. Therein lies the message for the messengers of God in our day. We have to rise above our fears and doubts and trust what God may be saying to us for the benefit of all of God’s creatures. We do so mindful that messengers of God are not popular people.
Most times their message is counter to what is being proclaimed in the popular culture. At times it can become confusing. If there was a time when we need a word from the Lord, it is now. This is the age of the Spirit of Truth. When the Spirit of Truth comes, the Spirit will reveal all truth to us. (John 16:13). The serious question now is, “Whom shall we send, and who will go for us?” How many of us will quickly answer, “Here am I, send me!”
To the clergy and people of the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands, I leave you with an anonymous quote: “When the facts are presented in eloquent truth, there is no need to come to their aid with words, time itself will give them tongue.”
“Wait,” I say, “upon the Lord!” Amen!
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs, is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.