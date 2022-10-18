It is with a profound sense of loss that I offer condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Vincent Henley. I join the entire Virgin Islands in paying tribute to this dedicated stalwart of our community. His name and legacy are synonymous with being a distinguished educator, public servant, and embodiment of Virgin Islands pride.
I offer a prayer for comfort and strength to all whose lives were touched by his presence and his dedication to the education of our young people. He was an inspiration to many throughout his exemplary and impactful career at the Virgin Islands Department of Education.
As I mourn the loss of Mr. Henley, I reflect on his legacy. His journey was a testament to his love for children and commitment to education. Memories of him are filled with a steadfast desire to make a difference in the lives of students for generations to come.
His stewardship in education fostered academic excellence, instructional growth, and an enhancement of the educational environment to include an emphasis on the instruction of swimming, gardening, and chess. His firm but caring nature impacted students in profound ways, by motivating them to be the best that they could be. He possessed a deep-rooted passion for the betterment of the Virgin Islands.
Undoubtedly, his wisdom, unwavering standard of excellence, and stellar work ethic will be remembered as it stretched across all areas of his professional, civic, and community involvement.
During this time of mourning, I encourage everyone who knew Mr. Henley to find comfort in the wonderful times shared with him. On behalf of the members of my staff, I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in eternal peace.
— Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach