Vincent Henley gives tips during a swimming class on a Saturday morning at John Brewers Beach on St. Thomas in 2021.

 Daily News file photo

Dear Editor,

It is with a profound sense of loss that I offer condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Vincent Henley. I join the entire Virgin Islands in paying tribute to this dedicated stalwart of our community. His name and legacy are synonymous with being a distinguished educator, public servant, and embodiment of Virgin Islands pride.