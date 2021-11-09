Romeo Malone Community Center receives donation for tech support
Seven Seas Water Corp. on St. Thomas recently donated $2,500 to Community Action NOW! For improvements in technology at the Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan.
“We are truly grateful. This funding will help us to provide technology support at the Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan. The center is home to youth and adult programming that includes workforce development trainings, STEM learning and many other family friendly resources,” said Executive Director Iffat Walker.
Community Action NOW! is a nonprofit organization dedicated to provide those in underserved communities with resources to combat poverty through social justice advocacy, disaster management, education and outreach services. For more information, visit www.communityactionnow.org/.