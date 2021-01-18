The Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle donated QOMO 80 QPC20 HD document cameras, worth $15,000, to the St. Croix district of the Education Department. The cameras will be distributed to public school teachers on St. Croix.
According to Rotarian Willard John, chairman of the Captains of Education Teacher Grant Program, “in place of the annual grants which were not practical due to COVID-19 changes, the superintendent and his team suggested document cameras. The cameras are effective practical tools that will enable teachers to clearly display documents to students as they embark on a virtual teaching and learning experience.” The Captains of Education Teacher Grants are made possible through an annual donation from Diageo.
According to the manufacturer’s documentation, the lightweight document camera, with its slim design and folding arm, can be easily carried and set up anywhere and is PC and Mac compatible. The QPC20 features a 5.0 megapixel camera, a frame rate of 30 frames per second and a display area the size of an A4 paper. It can also capture images and videos. The capture software is included in the package. Also included is the viewing pad, a convenient feature on which you can place the documents to be presented. The QPC20’s arm has a built-in camera and ultra-bright LED lights. The arm can be lowered to zoom into the object.
“Everyone’s lives have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, especially teachers and students,” said Club President Jennifer Koockogey. “Hopefully, these cameras will relieve some of the stress of virtual teaching and learning.”