The Rotary Club of St. Croix West appointed 11 new members to the board of directors for the 2021-2022 Rotary year this month. Newly installed President Dr. Alicia Churaman and her executive board members were given the charge to continue to uphold the ideals, objectives, and vision of the rotary club. The board of directors and their titles are as follows:
Shekhar Mehla: Rotary International President
Louis Wever: District Governor (7020)
Sweeny Toussaint: Assistant Governor
Alicia Churaman: President
Cheru Ross: Immediate Past President
Troy Schuster: Vice President
Warrington Chapman: President-Elect
Rupert Ross: Treasurer
Jennell Bryan: Secretary
Whelimena Cooke: Director
Deborah Johnson: Director
Gaynell Meyers: Director
Tyrone Seales: Director
Claire Roker: Director
The theme for this Rotary year is “serve to change lives.” President Churaman stated that as she embarks on her journey as president of the Rotary Club of St. Croix West, she looks forward to working alongside her fellow Rotarians to serve the St. Croix community in helping to change the lives of its citizens for the better.
For more information, visit www.rotarystcroixwest.org or www.facebook.com/rotaryclubstcroixwest.