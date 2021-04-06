Rotary St. Thomas II, in partnership with Toastmasters and Rotaract, offered a virtual “I Love to Read” program for third graders from Lockhart Elementary School to connect students to books, authors and each other, and to encouragereading during the pandemic while they were not attending school in person.
The program began on Nov. 7 and continued for 20 weeks. A total of 38 students participated together each Saturday morning, with guests of the Board of Education, Rotary, parents and others also attending.
The program was devised and organized by Rotarian Sinclair Wilkinson, New Generations Youth Services Director of Rotary St. Thomas II, with the support of Rotary II’s President Vernice Gumbs and Area Governor Al Laborde. Merle Vanterpool, Lynda Edmead-Glasford, Edgar Austero, and Lockhart Principal Audrey Bowry were frequent participants as well.
Each week, different members of Rotary II and Toastmasters selected a specific topic and a book to read online with the students. This was interspersed with discussions and questions posed to the children as well as various word and book games and special readings by local authors of children’s books.
Various weekly topics included Virgin Islands history with a session on the Tainos, the origin of the V.I. flagP, historical sites in the territory, COVID-19 and why students had to remain at home, nutrition, healthy eating and exercise, Thanksgiving, the history of Valentine’s Day, teamwork among students, life under water, inventors and more.
A closing ceremony was held on March 20, during which participating students spoke about their experiences in the program. They were each given a gift bag containing personalized participation certificates, a book, a t-shirt commemorating the program and other gifts. Arrangements were made for these gift bags to be delivered to every participating student.
The program was fully funded by Rotary St. Thomas II. The club hopes to continue the program and expand to other schools and districts in the V.I.