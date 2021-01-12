ST. THOMAS — For the eighth year, Rotary Club of St. Thomas will host its annual Skilled Trade Jobs Seminar on Saturday at the Bolongo Bay Beach Resort conference room from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Although limited to 15 in-person participants, those registered for the seminar may also participate through Zoom.
The seminar was initially offered to juniors and seniors in high school to introduce them to trade and industry options, but it is now geared toward those 18 and older.
“After the hurricanes, we realized that so many trades people were needed to rebuild the island, but there were not enough on the island, so we changed the seminar’s focus to employment-aged people, ages 18 and up, that for whatever reason, did not go on to college or trade school and are interested in getting into a trade. This is geared towards getting into the workforce as an apprentice,” said Rotary Club of St. Thomas Chairperson for Vocational Services Sue Boland.
The seminar begins with a speaker addressing how to prepare for a job interview, how to present themselves and what to bring. Speakers in the hospitality, retail, marine, plumbing and electrical fields follow. Each will explain what that field is about, what they do, what training or certification is needed, salary expectations and more. The last scheduled speaker is a representative from the Labor Department, who will talk about job listings and opportunities through the department.
To adhere to social distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time that the number of in-person participants has been limited to 15. Past seminars attracted 30 to 35 participants. Others are invited to attend the free seminar by Zoom. Rotary Club of St. Thomas will post the full agenda on their Facebook page so Zoom participants can choose to attend the full seminar or attend just the portions they are interested in.
To register, visit http://jobs.rcstt.com/. Once participants register, they will receive information about the Zoom session.