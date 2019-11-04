ST. THOMAS — Rotary St. Thomas II last week welcomed visiting Rotarian Kendall Strachan, Past President of the Rotary Club of Providence in the Bahamas and member of the Bahamas Recovery Team, to present him with a donation of $20,000 toward hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas. Special emphasis will be placed on Rotary efforts regarding the sustainable rebuilding of homes and schools.
Strachan gave the club an update of the progress of hurricane recovery efforts. Hurricane Dorian affected the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island as a Category 5 hurricane, causing in excess of $7 billion in damage. More than 70,000 people were left homeless and the death toll was significant.
