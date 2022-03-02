ST. JOHN — The Russian invasion of Ukraine might feel like it’s a long way from the Virgin Islands, but for Russians and Ukranians living on St. John, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on the European democracy hits far too close to home.
Yelena Rogers, a photographer and real estate agent who has lived on St. John for more than a decade, said she’s watched the invasion helplessly while worrying over the safety of her mother, sister and 10-year-old niece, who live in Ukraine.
Rogers was born in Russia and her family moved to Ukraine at age 3. She later attended Moscow State University, where she met her husband. The two returned to his hometown in New Hampshire to live.
After 12 years in the U.S., Rogers and her husband divorced, and she moved to St. John.
Rogers’ family members are in the Dnipro region on the country’s eastern side, only a few hours’ drive from Donetsk, which is under Russian control. She said there have been long stretches of time where she’s been unable to contact her loved ones while they sought protection in a bomb shelter.
“In preparation for what’s been happening, they cleared out a World War II bomb shelter and made sure it’s usable,” said Rogers. “They had a few warnings, so they had to spend a few hours there and I couldn’t reach them. It was so heart-wrenching trying to call my mom, my sister, my niece, and not being able to talk to them. They’re very scared right now.”
Rogers said her niece participated in evacuation drills at school before students were sent on an early break due to the invasion.
Rogers’ family reports that area stores and banks are closed, so it’s been difficult for them to find food or get money. Her sister is an OB-GYN who’s continuing to work at an area hospital, and her mother is retired and suffers from a heart condition, which could make evacuation risky.
Though they live more than 5,000 miles apart, Rogers regularly connects with her family. She visits them in Ukraine every two to three years, with her last trip taking place in 2019. In summer 2021, her family visited her on St. John, then they traveled together to Disney World to celebrate her niece’s 10th birthday. Now, Rogers can only watch from afar as Russian soldiers invade her home country.
“I’m trying to persuade my family to leave,” said Rogers. “Planes aren’t flying and trains aren’t going so the only way to escape is by a bus or private car. I hope they can leave.”
Zlata Popov, a Russian, and her husband Oleg Popov, a Ukrainian, moved to St. John about two years ago after vacationing on the island for close to two decades. They have numerous friends and extended family members in Ukraine.
“My husband’s best childhood friend’s wife’s brother was in Poland with his wife and two daughters, and we just got a text from her that he and his older daughter crossed the border practically by foot to go back to his hometown in Ukraine and fight,” said Zlata. “This is the story of real people who we know. This is what’s happening right now.”
Rogers and Popov shared similar sentiments on Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.
“The way we see it, it’s the action of one man who created this mess,” said Popov. “Two nations are suffering greatly.”
Putin, who according to news reports does not use the words “war” or “invasion” to describe the actions being taken in Ukraine, claims his goal is to protect those who are subjected to bullying and genocide in Ukraine.
His claims are categorically false, as Ukraine is a democracy led by a president who is Jewish, and there is no genocide in the country.
“Ukraine is a free country,” said Rogers, whose family speaks Russian. “No Russian-speaking people want Russia to be in Ukraine. Putin believes he’s invincible. He has monstrous ideas and he’s very dangerous. What he’s doing is incomprehensible. He’s attacking independent people.”
Rogers said she wakes up and attempts to make contact with her family in Ukraine every day.
Dnipro is a major industrial center in Ukraine, and Rogers worries about her family’s home becoming a war zone.
With Russian troops to their North, East and South, Rogers hopes her family can escape west to Poland before Russia bombs any major bridges that would close off their evacuation route.
“One man has two nations suffering,” said Rogers. “Economic sanctions hurt the Russians, and Ukrainians are losing their lives, their homes, and their country. Putin has put two nations in a horrible situation.”
Rogers said she would like to set up help for Ukraine as it becomes more clear what residents need, but with the country’s airports currently closed, it would be difficult to deliver items like food rations or clothing.
“At this point, they only need arms and ammunition,” she said. “We just need to wait and see what we need eventually. We should try to give as much political support to the Ukrainian military, because what Putin is doing is madness.”