Project Promise, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of at-risk youths on St. Croix, has launched its 2023 Salt River Bay Program, which gives fourth-graders the opportunity to visit and learn about the history of the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve.

The program, launched in 2015, includes a visit to schools by a park ranger as an introduction to the park. A field trip follows, including a ranger-led nature hike and a scavenger hunt. The ranger returns to schools afterwards to review what was learned.