Project Promise, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of at-risk youths on St. Croix, has launched its 2023 Salt River Bay Program, which gives fourth-graders the opportunity to visit and learn about the history of the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve.
The program, launched in 2015, includes a visit to schools by a park ranger as an introduction to the park. A field trip follows, including a ranger-led nature hike and a scavenger hunt. The ranger returns to schools afterwards to review what was learned.
“We are very excited to be working with the National Park Service once again,” said Project Promise Executive Director and Founder Resa O’Reilly. “Ranger Vegas has been working alongside Project Promise since its inception, bringing his extensive knowledge and wonderful energy to every class. He makes the park’s history come alive, with stories about Columbus’ landing, the famous skirmish between Europeans and indigenous people that took place at the Cape of Arrows, and teaches students about Salt River Bay’s natural resources and more.”
During the pandemic, the program switched to a virtual or hybrid format, but returns to in-person learning this year. All costs of the program, including transportation to and from the park, will be paid for through a $6,000 Open Outdoors for Kids grant received from the National Park Foundation in 2022.
O’Reilly expects more than 300 fourth-grade students from area public schools will participate in 2023.
“This program provides many students’ first trip to a national park and the kids’ excitement at being able to explore the park is always palpable,” said O’Reilly. “It is an eye-opening and horizon-expanding experience for them.”