Alpine Securities USVI’s Jason Charles, third from left, presented certificates and prizes to participants in the company’s SAT Prep & 1000 Words Challenge program: La’ Monee Morris, left, Destini Whitley, Kaylin Wallen, MiKaylah Thomas, Je’Mia Ortiz, Kyra Lin and Mila Carty. The program’s closing ceremony was held at Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas.
More than 60 high school students recently gathered inside the Ruth E. Thomas Auditorium at Charlotte Amalie High School to attend the closing ceremony of the SAT Prep & 1000 Words Challenge.
The free SAT Prep & 1000 Words Challenge program, organized by Alpine Securities USVI, is aimed at helping Virgin Islands’ high school students boost their SAT scores and increase the overall average mean to exceed the U.S. average mean SAT score of 1060. While the SAT score is not a measurement of the students’ aptitude, potential or success in life, it can dictate their college choices and career paths. In addition, studies have shown a direct link to advanced vocabulary and higher test scores, which is why students were also encouraged to learn 1,000 essential words that are critical to performing well on the exam and in college.
