On Dec. 4, 1996, Andy Rutnik and Janet Cook-Rutnik received the sort of news that’s unimaginable to most parents — their daughter Ruby Rutnik, a student at American University, had died in a car crash not far from her school in Washington, D.C.
The St. John community buoyed the Rutnik family four months later with a softball tournament to fund a scholarship in Ruby’s name, honoring her legacy as a star pitcher with the Antilles Hurricanes softball team.
Twenty-four years later, the annual scholarship has awarded close to $200,000 to girls whose families have lived on the island for five years or more at the time of application, who are going on to study at an accredited university.
“The community has given us the gift of supporting the tournament all those years and the scholarship fund, and it’s really been a wonderful thing,” said Ruby’s mother, Cook-Rutnik. “For almost 17 years, every April around her birthday you’d see ‘Ruby, Ruby, Ruby’ all over the island with the tournament banner and T-shirts. At first it was extremely painful, it was always bittersweet, but it was such a celebration of Ruby and what she would have loved.”
Though the tournament has not been held in recent years, enough money was raised at previous tournaments to continue to fund the scholarship today.
Recipients of the scholarship have attended various institutions from University of the Virgin Islands to Savannah College of Art & Design to Georgia State University.
The Rutniks also established an endowment at Gifft Hill School in Ruby’s name, a fitting tribute as Ruby was one of the four original pre-school students at Pine Peace School, which evolved to become Gifft Hill School.
Scholarship winner Vela Culbert, who graduated from Gifft Hill in 2017 and will soon graduate from Goucher College with a degree in business communication, spoke highly of the assistance the scholarship provided to her.
“This scholarship is really unique and tailored to St. John females,” said Culbert, who was awarded the scholarship for each of her four years at Goucher. “I truly encourage every girl on St. John who is thinking about going to college to apply for this scholarship. I am so incredibly grateful for the scholarship, and I want to eventually be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”
This year, one or two awards totaling $5,000 will be given to qualifying St. John females. Applications are available at Connections or Connections East, or by emailing cookrutnik@gmail.com or lizkinsella@giffthillschool.org. The application deadline is May 28.
Those who’d like to contribute to the scholarship fund can send a check made out to Gifft Hill School with RRSF in the memo line to GHS, P.O. Box 1657, St. John, V.I. 00831.
“Ruby was a beautiful modest girl,” Cook-Rutnik recalled. “She was well-loved because she was so nice. She was an island girl; a St. John girl.”