Briana Lettsome graduated from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City. She received her Master’s of Public Health in Epidemiology with a certificate in infectious diseases. She has accepted a job offer from Omnicom Health Group in New York. Briana is a 2012 graduate of All Saints Cathedral School and the daughter of Beverly and Jasper Lettsome of St. Thomas.
Dr. Carina Felix is a new intern in the general surgery department at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, her first-choice residency program. A native of St. Croix, Felix participated in the Physician Scientist Training Program, renamed the STEMPREP Project, where she conducted research at Temple University and the National Institutes of Drug Abuse. She attended Howard University on a full scholarship, where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology in 2015. She went on to attend the Howard University College of Medicine on a full scholarship from the U.S. Navy as a part of the Health Professions Scholarship Program.
