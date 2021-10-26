The University of the Virgin Islands’ Reichhold Center for the Arts (RCA) will launch season two of RCA Sessions with a live virtual performance by Lourdes & the Switch, a soulful modern rock band based on St. Thomas on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the Reichhold Center web page as well as their Facebook page.
“We are so excited to launch another season of RCA Sessions. It has been a pleasure to bring live entertainment, to music lovers everywhere,” said Denise Humphrey, director of Reichhold Center for the Arts. “Bringing live performances to the people of the Virgin Islands is the vision behind the heart and soul of the Reichhold Center.”
Sponsored by the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, RCA Sessions was first launched in March of this year to showcase local artists across the territory. The first session showcased the talents of Dublab Reggae as well as local artists Louis Taylor and Friends and the “SHUT” Down Band.
“As the premier performing arts center of the University of the Virgin Islands, it always brings me great pleasure when the Reichhold Center showcases local and national artists,” said Mitchell Neaves, vice president for Institutional Advancement.
For more information on the RCA Sessions or for information on being a guest, contact Denise Humphrey at 340-693-1552 or dhumphr@uvi.edu.