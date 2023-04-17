ST. THOMAS — Long time St. Thomas resident Carol Tuohy will participate in the sixth annual Global Beauty Awards to be held April 30 in Seattle, Wash.
The Global Beauty Awards represent members from every pageant system and the beauty, fashion, entertainment, sports, educational and business industries. It celebrates individuals including delegates, titleholders, producers, directors, stylists and others for their excellence in their respective fields.
A resident of St. Thomas for 30 years, Tuohy has been awarded 17 senior beauty pageant crowns since 2001. She is a contestant in the Most Impactful (36 years and older) category for her work in the community.
A two-time breast cancer survivor, Tuohy has used this as her platform. With the help of her Red Hat sisters of the “Caribbean Palm Bonnets,” she has helped raise more than $40,000 for the cause. Their “Nude Calendar” sales raised money for the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute and the group’s annual Bling-Bling Bras for Breast Cancer helped an uninsured breast cancer patient on St. Thomas. Tuohy has also mentored many women facing a breast cancer diagnosis.
“This event is like the Oscars for beauty pageant participants,” said Tuohy. “There are 30 categories including talent, education, best director, best coach, and the category I am nominated for, ‘most impactful.’ The steps I went through to reach this level were to be nominated, submit back up materials and make the judges cut.”