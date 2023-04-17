Tuohy

Carol Tuohy takes a moment at Sapphire Beach, St. Thomas, to reflect on her participation in the upcoming International Global Beauty Awards.

 Photo by PRISCO CONSULTING

ST. THOMAS — Long time St. Thomas resident Carol Tuohy will participate in the sixth annual Global Beauty Awards to be held April 30 in Seattle, Wash.

The Global Beauty Awards represent members from every pageant system and the beauty, fashion, entertainment, sports, educational and business industries. It celebrates individuals including delegates, titleholders, producers, directors, stylists and others for their excellence in their respective fields.