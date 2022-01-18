Seven Seas Water gifted My Brother’s Workshop with a donation of $1,600 last week. Since 2012, the company has donated $21,750 to the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope, faith and purpose to at-risk and high-risk young people in the Virgin Islands by offering a wide range of services.
“We are proud to support the influential charity, My Brother’s Workshop, whose vision is to end youth crime and violence through mentoring, counseling, education and job training,” said Catherine Wilson, Caribbean relations manager of Seven Seas Water Group. “We are committed to making a lasting impact in the communities where we live and work. We have been supporting My Brother’s Workshop for 10 years now and are grateful for the opportunity to enhance the lives of many youths.”
“Seven Seas Water Group has been a longtime supporter of MBW, helping young people in the USVI find their passion and ultimately change their lives,” said MBW Executive Director Jenny Hawkes. “It is through this partnership and others in the community that we have been able to reach over 1,300 youth in the USVI. MBW is very grateful for the continuous support.”