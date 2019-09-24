Seventy-three students recently convened at the first session of Alpine’s SAT Prep & 1000 Words Challenge at Charlotte Amalie High School. This was the first of four sessions to take place during the 2019 fall semester leading up to the final official SAT exam of the year on Dec. 7.
Welcoming the students at the school’s Ruth E. Thomas Auditorium was Jason Charles from Alpine Securities USVI, which launched this initiative designed to help Virgin Islands high school students boost their SAT scores while developing their knowledge of essential words that are critical to succeed in and beyond college.
