Sing St. John annual fund drive happening now

Sing St. John is aiming to raise $54,000 before Nov. 1 to meet a $60,000 matching pledge from donors Martha and Dana Robes.
The nonprofit organization’s programs include choirs for children and adults along with summer programs, with the goal of providing universally accessible singing for all ages on St. John. Sing St. John’s programs are open to everyone on St. John regardless of age, ability or income.
One parent shared the positive impact Sing St. John has had on her daughter, who was homeschooled last year as a result of the pandemic.
“I wanted my daughter, Ella, to have a well-rounded curriculum, so I reached out to [Sing St. John Executive Director] Kristen [Carmichael-Bowers] about Ella joining the Zoom Sing St. John classes,” said Jessica Schnell. “I remember observing the first couple of classes, Ella was reserved and hesitant about being part of a choir. She was holding back. Then one day I heard laughter and a loud beautiful voice. Thursdays soon became the favorite day of the week. The transformation that has occurred over this past year has been one of the most unexpected hidden blessings. Singing has become her passion. She went from being shy about singing to singing out loud with confidence and with a voice that spreads joy.”
Donations to Sing St. John are tax-deductible and can be made by clicking “donate” at the bottom of the homepage at www.singstjohn.org or by mailing a check made out to Sing St. John to P.O. Box 1173, St. John, V.I. 00831.