Sing St. John will present its third annual holiday celebration, via Zoom this year due to the ongoing pandemic. On Saturday at 7 p.m., Ocama! Select Children’s Choir and St. John Recovery Choir will present songs for solstice, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year. The choirs rehearsed virtually and each singer recorded their individual part so the audience can enjoy and sing along.
“With Zoom concerts, you can see everyone and hear the choir’s recordings, but everyone is muted at the event,” said Director of Choirs Kristen Carmichael-Bowers.
“This may seem like a bummer, but the good thing is everyone can sing along as loudly as they want.”
The concert will include slide shows and a live chat, and lyrics to the singalong songs will be sent to participants prior to the concert.
The Sing St. John Holiday Celebration is free of charge as usual and open to anyone who wishes to attend. Donations of $10 to $15 would be gratefully accepted to help with the technical costs associated with bringing the event to fruition.
To attend the Zoom concert, register online at www.singstjohn.org. Contact Carmichael-Bowers with questions at kristen@singstjohn.org or 802-380-0761.
Sing St. John’s universally accessible singing programs for all ages are made possible in part by V.I. Council on the Arts, National Endowment of the Arts, Martha and Dana Robes, V.I. Lottery, CFVI and Partnerships in Hope, USVI.
Thanks also to Harith Wickrema, Anne and John Hill, Blue Bay Construction, Deb and Chris Walker, Dr. Frank Odlum, Kathy and Ronald Vargo, The Lime Inn, The Lime Out, and all of the wonderful community donors that make it possible for St. John to keep singing.