Dior Parsons grew up believing she could accomplish anything thanks to the support of the adults in her life. Now, she and a team of volunteers are working to instill this same confidence in young St. John residents while addressing other issues on the island, like mental health. The group, called Society 340, got its start in 2019 by hosting a Junior Achievement U.S. Virgin Islands workshop called Innovation Camp at Sea Shore Allure.
“I was feeling like my peers didn’t have motivation or determination,” Parsons said. “Growing up, it was instilled in me that you can grow up to do whatever you want, so I’d apply for jobs I ‘wasn’t qualified for’ and I’d be confident stepping into any room. I wanted to share that. I want people to dream big. I wanted to create an opportunity to give people that experience and space where they can feel comfortable and know what they can do.”
The Innovation Camp was followed by a graduation celebration for the class of 2020, whose in-person ceremonies were thwarted due to COVID. A Mothers’ Mental Maintenance Brunch at Heading East invited island mothers to relax with one another, and an impromptu celebration and motorcade for the Class of 2021 brought joy to the graduates whose high school career started with hurricanes Irma and Maria and ended with a global pandemic.
“When we did the motorcade, one of the graduates said ‘This could’ve never happened anywhere else other than St. John,’” said Parsons. “It came together so quickly. [V. I. Police Department’s St. John Deputy Chief] Vivianne Newton was like ‘whatever you need.’ Anything we do I can always reach out to [V.I. Fire Service St. John Deputy Chief] Clarence Stephenson for help. [Senator at Large] Steven Payne was influential in the motorcade and our administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve was there to make sure everything went smoothly. Any time we reach out to Love City Strong they’re like ‘yeah sure, just let us know what you need.’ It’s always a community effort. St. John really takes care of St. John.”
Society 340’s next event will be the V.I. Male Empowerment Network Initiative this Sunday, when Sherman Browne will return to his home island of St. John. Browne is a personal growth expert and founder of Aim High, an organization that works to empower students, and he’ll bring his message to young men on the island.
“You’ll see a room full of influential men willing to step up to be the mentors and the models,” said Browne. “We want to change the narrative of how we look at young men. We want to show you men who are influential. When I was growing up on St. John, I remember individuals who taught me through sport and mentored me and made a tremendous difference in my life. This will be a game-changing event.”
Along with Society 340’s in-person events, the group has hosted online forums called Leh We Talk, where community members are invited to join the discussion on topics like marketing for entrepreneurs and mental health.
The excitement that Society 340 members have for bettering their community is palpable, and with every event the group hosts, it spreads even more.
“We’re all fired up,” said Parsons. “The young boys who came out to serve our mothers at the brunch have been calling me every other day asking what else they can do and they’re encouraging their peers.”
Aim High’s Browne commended Society 340 for bringing to the forefront discussions that are typically swept under the rug.
“Sometimes we see situations like mental health as important, but nothing is urgent,” said Browne. “We acknowledge we have to take care of this but we don’t do it urgently. In partnering with Society 340, I saw an opportunity to urgently address this matter by providing resources that are needed and by building relationships across networks so we can build resilience as it relates to mental health and many other issues.”
Society 340 members meet virtually every Thursday evening to discuss their upcoming projects and events. Committees focused on events, policy, and planning are in place to help channel new volunteers to the tasks that best suit them. Society 340 is working toward becoming a 501(c)(3).
Donations to the organization can be made by contacting info@society340.org. Follow Society 340 on Facebook for updates on future events.