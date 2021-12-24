During its Christmas Day mass, St. Anne’s Chapel will celebrate 100 years of service in the Frenchtown community.
It is one of the oldest churches still existing in its original structure on St. Thomas.
“It is a church that was built in that community 100 years ago,” said the Rev. Robert Kenfack, diocesan chancellor for the Catholic Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and current administrator for the chapel. “They have kept the flame of that church burning and they have kept the tradition."
Kenfack said he hopes the milestone will bring a boost to both parishioners and the chapel's future.
"We hope that with this celebration, it will uplift the faith of its members and it should make of it a better church. So, it should no longer be a chapel, but become a parish, because they have worked so hard for 100 years to make it the pride of Frenchtown," he said.
The chapel was built during a tumultuous time. The Virgin Islands had just transferred to U.S. rule in 1917, World War I ended in 1918, and the Spanish flu pandemic was running rampant in 1918 and 1919. In thanksgiving for surviving the war and the disease, the French fishing community of Carenage, now known as Frenchtown, decided to build the chapel, according to St. Anne’s Centennial Committee Chairman Cain Magras.
Others, however, may argue that it really was built in response to a conflict over shoes.
The Roman Catholic immigrants from the French Caribbean island of St. Barthelemy came to St. Thomas looking for economic opportunities, and most were quite poor. While at first, many attended mass at the nearby Ss. Peter and Paul in downtown Charlotte Amalie, many stopped attending at the cathederal because they were looked down upon for their dress.
“Some would go to the cathedral in town, but because they were so poor, they would go without shoes or they would carry their shoes in their hands and put them on to go in and take them off after to walk home barefooted,” said Magras. “They needed to save their shoes because they only had one pair. They were laughed at and made fun of for being what we would call today ‘trailer trash.’ So eventually, they started to stop going.”
Rev. John Guillo was assigned to the village in 1918. Realizing something had to be done for his congregants, he held mass for the Carenage community in a nearby schoolhouse. He petitioned and was granted permission to build a chapel at the Carenage. Work started on St. Anne’s Chapel, named for the patron saint of fishermen, in 1920 and was completed in 1921.
On land donated by Joseph Boschulte, the chapel was built on what had been known as Gallows Hill, up from a site where pirates and prisoners had once been executed.
The hill was almost solid rock, and parishioners enlisted the U.S. Navy to blast the hill and use their heavy equipment to create the foundation for the chapel. Boats went to Water Island and Hassel Island to collect stones, sand and gravel that the parishioners would pick up in buckets at the bay and carry up the hill to build the church.
“It’s a part of the history we’re really proud of, the fact that it was built by the people themselves carrying this stuff up that hill. That’s the key part of that story,” Magras said.
Rev. Leo Harkin was assigned to the chapel in 1922 and started an outdoor procession each July 26 on the feast day of St. Anne, a tradition observed to this day. Parishioners carry the image of St. Anne and her child, the Blessed Mother Mary, to the bay and back, where the boats and the waters are blessed.
The St. Anne Chapel community has become quite diverse, now including mainlanders, Filipinos and a variety of Hispanics and West Indians. Masses are usually celebrated in English, but priests have celebrated mass in Spanish, French and Filipino.
Although COVID made it difficult to plan any celebratory events for the centennial, parishioners created both a commemorative book and a cookbook, raising money through food sales, bingo and raffles. The cookbook, designed by Denise Humphrey, includes recipes for a variety of Frenchtown favorites. The commemorative book, with graphic design by Kate Rake Williams, includes a comprehensive history of St. Anne’s Chapel.
The cookbook and the commemorative book are being sold for $35 each.
“It’s been my joy, because I’ve always promoted our ancestry and to be proud of it, and I think this book gave me an opportunity to put something on the record for posterity,” Magras said.
The history of the chapel will live on in the pages of the book.
“These two books are for posterity, for the future, for our kids to know what it was like for our parents and our grandparents,"Magras added. "For me, that’s what this was all about, preserving our culture, our heritage and to show as a community we in Frenchtown have completely integrated into the greater St. Thomas and the greater Virgin Islands. We are a part of it. We didn’t just stay to ourselves, we opened up and became a part of the community We got and we gave.”
Bishop Jerome Feudjio, who has been in Africa, is expected to return to St. Thomas in time to preside over the Christmas morning mass at St. Anne’s Chapel.
In a statement, he noted that the chapel “stands as a strong pillar of Catholicism and a beacon of hope.”
Before becoming bishop of the Diocese of St. Thomas earlier this year, Feudjio was the spiritual leader of St. Anne’s Chapel from 1990 to 1999, and again from 2002 to 2005.
“The joy and the pride of the Catholics that worshiped in St. Anne’s Chapel were indicative of their labor of love rooted in their strong faith in God,” he said. “One hundred years later, it is fitting that we pause and once again thank God for his blessings on our entire community.”