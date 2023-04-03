The 23rd annual CTEC Career Fair will be held today and Wednesday at the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. This year’s theme is “Limitless Opportunities for Authentic Leadership: Embracing Your Passion, Purpose and Potential.”

The Career Fair seeks to assist students in making informed decisions about possible career pathways. In-person participation has been expanded to include eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade students. Students at elementary schools in grades five through seven can participate via Zoom to encourage them to begin focusing on future career choices.