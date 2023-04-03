The 23rd annual CTEC Career Fair will be held today and Wednesday at the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. This year’s theme is “Limitless Opportunities for Authentic Leadership: Embracing Your Passion, Purpose and Potential.”
The Career Fair seeks to assist students in making informed decisions about possible career pathways. In-person participation has been expanded to include eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade students. Students at elementary schools in grades five through seven can participate via Zoom to encourage them to begin focusing on future career choices.
After two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic, the fair returns as an in-person event. Guests can tour the facility and witness the professionally led industry-standard training provided by instructors. Business partners from government agencies and the private sector are also supporting the event by meeting directly with students to inform them of career opportunities within their field.
Career and technical training offers students technical skills, academic skills and employability skills. Statistics have proven that the earlier students choose and prepare for a career, the more successful those students will be. More than 75 percent of students taking a CTE concentration enroll in post-secondary education.