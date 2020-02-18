The St. Croix Foundation for Community Development has been chosen to lead the Kids Count initiative in the U.S. Virgin Islands by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national philanthropy organization focused on child well-being.
Kids Count, a national network of nonprofits, foundations and consortiums launched in 1990, includes members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It provides critical data about child well-being at the federal, state and local levels to assist with implementing better-informed policies and decision-making nationally and in each state, district and territory. An annual grant is awarded to Kids Count network grantees to support the collection of local data related to child well-being and the dissemination of their findings publicly through a local data book. Geared toward the needs of their local communities, these strategies and tools are designed to influence public policy in ways that positively impact the lives of children and families.
