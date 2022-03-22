The St. Croix Foundation awarded the St. Croix Montessori School a $50,000 Sprint to Excellence Education Relief Grant, according to a recent statement. Funds will be used primarily to support the school’s Edible Schoolyard and Summer Grow Program, which seeks to teach students about agriculture, healthy eating and sustainability, both inside and outside the classroom. The program follows the teachings of Alice Waters, who founded the initial program in 1995 in California.
Former Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture Errol Chichester worked alongside Montessori parent Jens Lawaetz, to design a shade house appropriate for children ages 3 and up. Students and teachers then visited several local farms to learn about the agricultural industry and how to develop their own micro-farm. In late February, the school hosted a morning gardening event, where parents and guardians joined students in planting the seeds that will soon become their “edible schoolyard.”
In addition to funding the construction of the shade house, the purchase of gardening materials and supplies and providing for transportation, the grant also supports professional development for teachers and staff. In April, St. Croix Montessori’s Director of Education Jean Bishop, alongside VISTA volunteer, Mackenzie Heffernan, will attend the Growing School Gardens Summit in Colorado. There, they will learn from school garden experts about best practices for edible schoolyards, building sustainability and promoting local agriculture as a practice and profession. In June, all staff will also participate in a virtual edible schoolyard training program.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, email info@stxmontessori.com or call 340-718-2859.