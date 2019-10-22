New York-based designer and St. Croix native Aria Garcia recently unveiled “Joy,” the 2020 Spring/Summer Women’s Collection for AREGA during New York Fashion Week. Garcia, CEO and creative director of the brand, showcased the new collection at a private exhibition attended by 150 guests.
“This collection was inspired by and named after my sister Joy,” said Garcia at a press meet in Manhattan. “The garments uniquely personify the beauty and strength of our bond and upbringing on St. Croix. I created from inspiration filled with Joy and love.”
