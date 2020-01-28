St. Croix will be represented nationally in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday with one adorable adoptee named Rummy.
On football’s biggest day, two teams of “line barkers” and “wide retrievers” will take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown. With more than 96 puppies representing 61 rescues and shelters from 25 states, #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff will vie for the title of Most Valuable Puppy and — more importantly — their forever homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.