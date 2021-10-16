The distribution of U.S. Agriculture Department commodities planned for today on St. Croix has been postponed to 7 a.m. Oct. 30 at St. Croix Educational Complex High School, the Education Department announced Friday.
To obtain commodities, proper identification must be presented. A self-certification form detailing gross income must be completed on-site, according to an Education Department news release.
Anyone unable to provide satisfactory information to the distribution site staff will not receive a commodity package. Participants should bring sturdy boxes or bags to assist with the transport of the food packages.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program uses income, not age, to determine program eligibility. Distribution packages will be limited to one per household, the news release said.
Individuals or heads of households eligible to receive the commodities must be identified as needy by meeting one of the following criteria: A person or head of household whose gross family income does not exceed the 185% of the federal income eligibility guidelines for July 1, 2021, thru June 30, 2022; a person or head of household who is a client of any of the following income-certified assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medical Assistance Program or a tenant of a subsidized public housing program.