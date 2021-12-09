St. John Rescue celebrating 25th anniversary today
St. John Rescue marked its 25th anniversary Nov. 27, and the nonprofit organization is celebrating with an open house from noon to 5 p.m. today at the group’s headquarters on Gifft Hill. The event will be catered by Shaibu and will feature a steel pan player from 2 to 4 p.m. Remarks will be made at 3 p.m.
Family holiday gathering tomorrow at gravel lot
A “kidchella-style” holiday family gathering will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the gravel lot in Cruz Bay. There will be live music by the Love City Pan Dragons, henna art by That Dope Henna Lady, games and food for sale. Participants are invited to decorate their vehicle with holiday flair and a treat to share if desired. Contact Jaimee Payne at 340-642-2733 to register your vehicle. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Entry is free and open to all.
Book signing, Q&A with V.I. author Saturday
Bajo El Sol Gallery will host a book signing, discussion, and question and answer session with Virgin Islands scholar and author Tami Navarro at 4 p.m., Saturday. Navarro will be presenting “Virgin Capital: Race, Gender, and Financialization in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” which examines the cultural impact and historical significance of the Economic Development Commission.
SUNY Press describes the book as ethnography situating the contemporary financial services industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands within broader histories of racial capitalism and gender inequality.
She is an assistant professor of Pan-African Studies at Drew University.
Community meeting on Cruz Bay playground
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park invites everyone to hear an update on approved plans for the Cruz Bay playground at 5 p.m., Dec. 16, at the National Park visitors center pavilion. The playground will be completely rebuilt at a cost of more than $500,000.
Gifft Hill School alumni panel and luncheon
Gifft Hill School invites alumni to a luncheon and panel discussion at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 17, at the school’s Upper Campus. Join former classmates and favorite teachers. Alumni will share their experiences with current middle and high school students. Proof of vaccination and temperature screening will be required. The event can also be attended virtually. For an online link, email advancement@giffthillschool.org. All interested participants should RSVP at https://bit.ly/3oBf3Tk.
Sing St. John holiday celebration to be held online
Sing St. John will host its fourth annual holiday celebration online at 7 p.m., Dec. 18. The St. John Recovery Choir and Ocama! children’s choir will present songs for the holidays and something for everyone. Online registration is required in advance. Donations of $10 to $15 are accepted to help defray the concert’s technical costs. To register and to donate, visit www.singstjohn.org.
Community skateboarding sessions in Cruz Bay
Virgin Islands Skateboarding will host weekly skateboarding sessions every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Virgin Islands National Park dock in Cruz Bay. Sessions are free and open to all.