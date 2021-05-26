Various St. John organizations, businesses, and residents teamed up last week to fete the island’s 17 graduates from the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. The spur of the moment event started when a concerned parent contacted Society 340 founder and manager Dior Parsons about the need for a photo of the graduating class.
“There was so much conflict and disappointment around their graduation, prom, and other senior events,” said Parsons. “So many students were disappointed, some even to the point that they considered not attending graduation. We decided we wanted to do something special to surprise the graduates and give them the celebration they deserved.”
Parsons coordinated with photographers Kayden Corbett Richards of Tsunami Photography and Alyssa Paris, St. John Police Department led by Vivianne Newton, St. John Fire Service led by Clarence Stephenson, Mr. Pipers Jeep Rental, Anthony Charles, Baye Braitwaithe, Pam Richards, and St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve to organize a motorcade through Cruz Bay where graduates were cheered on by residents and visitors alike.
“To me, events like these show the uniqueness of little St. John,” said Parsons. “It’s a small place with a big heart and endless love and support for our community.”