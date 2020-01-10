The St. John Film Society will present a screening of the documentary “Unsettled” on Wednesday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the St. John School of the Arts in Cruz Bay.
The feature-length film reveals the untold stories of LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers who have fled intense persecution in their home countries and who are resettling in the U.S. It follows four new arrivals, each of whom have escaped potential peril in their native countries for being different. They’ve landed in the purported “gay mecca” of San Francisco, yet even there, building a new life in an adopted nation is a precarious undertaking. The film has earned multiple awards, including “Best Documentary” and “Audience Choice Award” at the 2019 Q Cinema Fort Worth LGBT International Film Festival. Filmmaker Tom Shepard will be available for a discussion after the screening. Suggested donation is $5.
