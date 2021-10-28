The St. John Land Conservancy announced the election of three new board members and the addition of an administrative assistant as part of its continued revitalization as a nonprofit organization.
New board member Scott Hayes has served on various nonprofit boards including his most recent post as president of the American Retirement Association in Washington, D.C. Hayes brings a background in finance as the president and CEO of ISC Group, Inc., a full-service financial services firm based in Dallas. Hayes plans to use his expertise to give back to the community and the island that he loves. Hayes and his wife Lori first came to St. John in 2005. They were so struck by the island’s natural beauty and the warm, welcoming community that they purchased a small home in Coral Bay two years later.
Anna Logan Lawson, a former writer and editor of public relations materials for nonprofit organizations, is based in Virginia. She has focused primarily on environmental issues over the last two decades. Lawson has chaired the board of the Virginia chapter of The Nature Conservancy and served on the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation and the Virginia Environmental Endowment. Currently, she chairs the Friends Council of the National Public Radio affiliate in her region, WVTF. She’s a board member of Rachel’s Network, a Washington, D.C.-based national organization of women dedicated to the stewardship of the planet.
Lawson earned a bachelor’s and master’s in English from Hollins College, and a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Virginia. A resident of Botetourt County in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Lawson and her family have visited St. John regularly since 1979 and now stay November through April at their home in St. Quaco-Zimmerman. They are deeply committed to understanding and protecting the flora and fauna of St. John, both terrestrial and marine, and to preserving the island’s culture and history.
Blake Parker continues to dedicate his time to nonprofit work on St. John as he has served on the Gifft Hill School board of trustees and worked for the Coral Bay Community Council. While working for CBCC, Parker assisted in a grant project funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to mitigate stormwater runoff in eastern St. John watersheds.
Parker is an attorney licensed in Iowa and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge in the legal field as throughout his career, Parker has focused his practice on assisting minority communities including women, people with disabilities, people of color, and the elderly. His work often involved serving on nonprofit boards. Parker and his wife Terri built a house in Upper Carolina.
March Storm came on board in June as an administrative assistant. She has been a resident of the Caribbean for 16 years and brings with her a passion for preserving the unique natural resources on St. John, as well as experience working with nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico, Bonaire, and St. John. Storm speaks Spanish fluently. She earned an international business degree from The George Washington University and completed her teaching certification at Universidad del Sagrado Corazon in Puerto Rico.
The St. John Land Conservancy is a nonprofit community organization dedicated to the protection of lands of natural and historic importance on the island of St. John. It has completed two waterfront land conservation projects at Haulover Bay and the easternmost point of Lovango, and continues to seek additional properties that will fulfill its mission. Some projects are pending purchase and related fundraising. SJLC also continues to seek volunteers, committee members, and board members. Anyone who is interested should contact Storm at 340-474-9283 or visit www.stjohnlandconservancy.org.